Looking for inspiration to name your new Pug? Here are some ideas.

Pug Puppy Names 2023: Here are the top 10 popular dog names for the loving Pug 🐕

If you’re poised to get a new Pug puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Nov 2021, 16:37 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:07 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dogfamily-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Pug then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Lab.

Here are their top 10 Pug names.

Top of the charts when it comes to Pug names is Doug. It's short for the Gaelic name Douglas, meaning 'dark water'.

1. Doug

Top of the charts when it comes to Pug names is Doug. It's short for the Gaelic name Douglas, meaning 'dark water'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Lola is the second most popular name for Pug owners. It's a Spanish name that means 'sorrows'.

2. Lola

Lola is the second most popular name for Pug owners. It's a Spanish name that means 'sorrows'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Last place on the Pug name podium goes to Percy. It comes from the Greek name Perseus, meaning 'to destroy'.

3. Percy

Last place on the Pug name podium goes to Percy. It comes from the Greek name Perseus, meaning 'to destroy'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Hugo is the fourth most popular name for adorably Pug pups. It's a German name meaning 'mind'.

4. Hugo

Hugo is the fourth most popular name for adorably Pug pups. It's a German name meaning 'mind'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
