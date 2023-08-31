All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Fire in Johannesburg city centre building kills 73
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Grant Shapps appointed Defence Secretary after Ben Wallace resigns
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Dogs that beg are not always the best pub buddies.Dogs that beg are not always the best pub buddies.
Dogs that beg are not always the best pub buddies.

Pub Dogs 2023: These are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog to enjoy a pint with - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

If you are looking for a pup who will be welcome in any dog-friendly pub, then these are a few of the breeds that should top your list.
By David Hepburn
Published 17th May 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:47 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Now that around one in three households have a pet, more business owners are looking to offer pet-friendly services to attract the lucrative pet parent market.

This is particularly true of pubs, many of which now offer bowls of water, free treats, and even dog menus including doggy beer.

Of course, just because a pup is dog-friendly that doesn’t mean your dog is pub-friendly, with certain breeds far more likely to behave well and curl up under your table while you enjoy a drink and a meal.

The perfect pub dog doesn’t bark, is sociable and happy to accept pats from strangers, but also happy to lie next to you when not getting any attention.

Here are the breeds of dog most likely to fit the bill.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

Whether black, yellow, chocolate or red, the Labrador Retriever is a perfect pub dog - happy to receive attention but made of velcro so they'll stick to their owner like glue. Just make sure your pup is exercised before and they'll happily spend hours under your table, only waking up for the occasional pat or treat.

1. Labrador Retriever

Whether black, yellow, chocolate or red, the Labrador Retriever is a perfect pub dog - happy to receive attention but made of velcro so they'll stick to their owner like glue. Just make sure your pup is exercised before and they'll happily spend hours under your table, only waking up for the occasional pat or treat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Big dogs can be a hassle in the pub - getting in the way of both customers and employees. As long as there's enough room though, the Saint Bernard is an exception. These gentle giants tend to be so relaxed, even in noisy environments, that you might ever forget they're there.

2. Saint Bernard

Big dogs can be a hassle in the pub - getting in the way of both customers and employees. As long as there's enough room though, the Saint Bernard is an exception. These gentle giants tend to be so relaxed, even in noisy environments, that you might ever forget they're there. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Many small dogs can get nervous, vocal and energetic in busy environments like pubs - particularly if other dogs are added to the mix. One exception is the Pug, which is small enough to fit into the most packed establishment, rarely barks and is very relaxed in company.

3. Pug

Many small dogs can get nervous, vocal and energetic in busy environments like pubs - particularly if other dogs are added to the mix. One exception is the Pug, which is small enough to fit into the most packed establishment, rarely barks and is very relaxed in company. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Greyhounds may be one of the fastest dogs on the planet, but they are also one of the laziest. If you've give your Greyhound it's daily intense exercise session and pop into the pub on the way home, it will happily curl up on a blanket asnd sleep until it's time to leave.

4. Greyhound

Greyhounds may be one of the fastest dogs on the planet, but they are also one of the laziest. If you've give your Greyhound it's daily intense exercise session and pop into the pub on the way home, it will happily curl up on a blanket asnd sleep until it's time to leave. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook