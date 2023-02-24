Scotland's National Newspaper
These 10 names are the most popular for female cat breeds. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Popular Names for Cats 2023: Here are 10 of the best names to call your cute pet girl cat

Here are 10 of the best names to call your new gorgeous female cat.

By Graham Falk
3 minutes ago

Cats are one of the globes most loved creatures – and it is easy to understand why.

Pet ownership has soared over the past couple of years, with admitting once they have were in the company of these adorable creatures, it was virtually impossible not be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

1. Lily

Named after the popular snowy, white flower, Lily is often thought to mean purity and innocence due to its loose connections to the Bible character of Mary.

Photo: Lily

2. Luna

The most popular name for a girl cat in 2022 is Luna, which translates as 'moon' in Italian.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Loki

Loki is a unisex name that origin came from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Coco

Coco is a popular name that has developed in America.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cats