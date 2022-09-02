The humble Tom Cat, they love cuddles, Dreamies and, most of all, 16-hour long snoozes – it’s no wonder cats are adored by many households across the world.

Pet ownership has soared over the past couple of years, with many families realising once they live in the company of a cat, it’s was virtually impossible not to be obsessed.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular male cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

1. Loki Loki is a unisex name that originates from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.

2. Leo Leo is a Hebrew name which translates as brave and/or lion. Or maybe people just really like the actor!

3. Charlie A gender neutral name, though it does translate from German as "free man." It is derived from the Germanic word karal, which translates to "free man" or kerle, meaning "warrior."

4. Milo The name Milo have increased in popularity with cat owners. Milo is likely derived from multiple sources. In Slavic languages, the root mil- means "dear" or "beloved."