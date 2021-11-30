How much do you know about the adorable Pomeranian?

Pomeranian dog facts: Here are 10 fun things you should know about the adorable dog breed

They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of small dog, but how much do you know about the fluffy and adorable Pomeranian?

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:00 am

The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Pomeranian – they are one of the UK’s most popular small dogs and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. What's in a name?

The Pomeranian is named after the Pomerania region of Central Europe where it was developed - in modern times it straddles parts of north-west Poland and north-east Germany.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Social media superstar

Arguably the world's most famous Pomeranian was Boo who, before his death in 2019, had over 16million likes on Facebook and was the subject of four books.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. A larger lineage

The Pomeranian is descended from the far larger German Spitz breed of dog. Due to this, in many countries it is known as the Zwergspitz, or Dwarf Spitz.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. A royal import

In 1767, Queen Charlotte, Queen-consort of King George III, brought two of the first Pomeranians to Britain. They were named Phoebe and Mercury and featured in paintings by Sir Thomas Gainsborough.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Coronavirus
Next Page
Page 1 of 3