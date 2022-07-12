They have been part of human life for many years, but cats are an animal that continues to be loved the world over. As many owners will attest, once you have been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that will be energetic, playful and loving all at the same time, these 10 breeds of cat may just be your best bet.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the most playful breeds of cat worldwide, that will enjoy chasing, hunting and entertaining daily.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Abyssinian This charming breed of cat is a real athlete and loves a run around. Occasionally mischievous, the Abyssinian is often referred to as "the clown" breed of cat. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2. Japanese Bobcat The Japanese Bobcast is one of the most affectionate, playful breeds of cat there is. They love playing jump, fetch and having a good ol' run! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3. Siamese The Siamese cats are vocal, beautiful and smart. Their going out nature makes them very playful, and they will seek out your attention when they want playtime - which is often! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4. Maine Coon A gentle giant, the Maine Coon still possesses great intelligence, and enjoy playing to ensure they stay stimulated. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales