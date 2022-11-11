On Trends Cats 2022: 10 breeds of adorable cat that have grown in popularity - including the cute Devon Rex 🐱
Here are 10 of the world’s trendiest cat breeds in 2022.
Loved across the globe, many owners will attest that once you have been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be completely in awe of their furry little features and cute bean toes.
Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
And, indeed, all cats are beautiful, these 10 breeds of beautiful cat have becoming increasingly popular over recent years.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.