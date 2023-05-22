All Sections
Oldest Dogs: These are the 11 adorable dogs who have lived record-breaking long lives - including 30-year-old Bobi 🐕

With pup ownership continuing to soar post-lockdown, here are the remarkable (and snuggly) dogs that have lived to see their third decade.

By David Hepburn
Published 26th Jul 2021, 13:17 BST
Updated 22nd May 2023, 10:01 BST

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the UK Kennel Club reported soaring dog ownership.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

One of the terrible truths of dog ownership is that we are likely to outlive our adored pet, with the average dog living just 10-13 years – but some have significantly longer lives than others.

Here are the 11 record-breaking breeds that have lived the longest lives, according to Guinness World Records.

In February 2023 it was announced that a Rafeiro do Alentejo from Portugal called Bobi had smashed the record for the world's oldest dog, having lived for a remarkable 30 years and 267 days old...and counting.

In February 2023 it was announced that a Rafeiro do Alentejo from Portugal called Bobi had smashed the record for the world's oldest dog, having lived for a remarkable 30 years and 267 days old...and counting. Photo: Guinness World Records

Bluey the Australian Cattle Dog lived for an amazing 29 years and 160 days. Bluey died on November 14, 1939, and held the record for longest living dog for more than 80 years.

Bluey the Australian Cattle Dog lived for an amazing 29 years and 160 days. Bluey died on November 14, 1939, and held the record for longest living dog for more than 80 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Butch the Beagle lived for an amazing 28 years in the United States, dying in 2003. The average Beagle lives for between 12-15 years.

Butch the Beagle lived for an amazing 28 years in the United States, dying in 2003. The average Beagle lives for between 12-15 years. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The record for the UK's longest living dog goes to Taffy the Welsh Collie who lived for 27 years and 211 days.

The record for the UK's longest living dog goes to Taffy the Welsh Collie who lived for 27 years and 211 days. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

