Both dog ownership and home working has rocketed over the last few years – but if you have to go into the office then these are the breeds that are perfect workmates.

Many of us welcomed new puppies to our families over the last two years, as the Kennel Club have seen dog ownership reach record levels post-pandemic.

The Covid crisis has also seen many people start working from home – making it easier to look after a four-legged friend.

For those who do need to go into the office, many workplaces have now become more pet-friendly to accomodate their employees’ pups.

And the UK Kennel Club have some insightful research on why you should take a dog to the office, with 70 per cent of people sayingthat dogs alleviate stress in the workplace, 67 per cent of people saying that dogs make the atmosphere more friendly, and 51 per cent of people saying that dogs improve morale and job satisfaction.

But not all dog breeds make the perfect office mate – with the range of attributes required to be more of a help than a hindrance.

WIth this in mind, natural dog food brand Barking Heads’ dog behaviourist Adem Fehmi has come up with the best dogs to bring into work with you.

Here’s his top 13.

English cocker spaniels are incredibly friendly, with a well-deserved reputation for being affectionate and sociable. Worth keeping in mind, that they are a breed which needs plenty of exercise. So, if you're taking yours to the office, make sure to take them out a few times during the day, and have a long walk before arriving.

Weighing up to 180 pounds, Great Danes might not seem an obvious choice for the office. But, despite their enormous size, they're actually known for being quiet and gentle. Ideal, then, if your day is chock-full of meetings and calls – providing you have plenty of space for them to lounge around!

Friendly, loyal, and easily trainable, poodles are known as great canine companions. Miniature poodles can, occasionally, have slightly shorter tempers than larger ones, but all things considered, they'll bring a heart-warming energy to the workplace. Plus, that beautiful coat doesn't shed as much as you might expect, giving you one less thing to worry about.

While Vizslas are large and energetic, they're also friendly, affectionate and – crucially, for an office environment – quiet. They tick so many different boxes, they'll be a sure-fire hit with your colleagues.