Both dog ownership and home working has rocketed over the last few years – but if you have to go into the office then these are the breeds that are perfect workmates.

Many of us welcomed new puppies to our families over the last two years, as the Kennel Club have seen dog ownership reach record levels post-pandemic.

The Covid crisis has also seen many people start working from home – making it easier to look after a four-legged friend.

For those who do need to go into the office, many workplaces have now become more pet-friendly to accomodate their employees’ pups.

And the UK Kennel Club have some insightful research on why you should take a dog to the office, with 70 per cent of people sayingthat dogs alleviate stress in the workplace, 67 per cent of people saying that dogs make the atmosphere more friendly, and 51 per cent of people saying that dogs improve morale and job satisfaction.

But not all dog breeds make the perfect office mate – with the range of attributes required to be more of a help than a hindrance.

WIth this in mind, natural dog food brand Barking Heads’ dog behaviourist Adem Fehmi has come up with the best dogs to bring into work with you.

Here’s his top 13.

1 . Great Dane Weighing up to 180 pounds, Great Danes might not seem an obvious choice for the office. But, despite their enormous size, they're actually known for being quiet and gentle. Ideal, then, if your day is chock-full of meetings and calls – providing you have plenty of space for them to lounge around!

2 . Cocker Spaniel English cocker spaniels are incredibly friendly, with a well-deserved reputation for being affectionate and sociable. Worth keeping in mind, that they are a breed which needs plenty of exercise. So, if you're taking yours to the office, make sure to take them out a few times during the day, and have a long walk before arriving.

3 . German Shepherd Famously thought of as police dogs, German Shepherds aren't the fierce creatures they're often portrayed as. In reality, they're incredibly loyal and quite peaceful, as well as easily trained and well-behaved. They might need a little time warming up to strangers, so they might not require as much attention from your colleagues as you'd expect with other breeds. But these four-legged beauties will happily enjoy chewing a toy in the corner.

4 . Vizsla While Vizslas are large and energetic, they're also friendly, affectionate and – crucially, for an office environment – quiet. They tick so many different boxes, they'll be a sure-fire hit with your colleagues.

