BREAKING
Odd Global Dog Names: These are 13 weird and wonderful dog names popular around the world - from Lovely to Vodka 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new puppy but can’t decide what to call it, here are some of the most unusual names that are popular with dog breeds around the world.

By David Hepburn
Published 29th Sep 2021, 09:34 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’re struggling, pet insurance experts Budget Direct have researched the most popular dog names in countries around the world.

Here are 13 of the more unusual names that feature.

Figa is the top choice for female dogs in Poland.

1. Figa

Figa is the top choice for female dogs in Poland. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The parks of Reykjavik are filled with Perias - it's the most popular female dog name in Iceland.

2. Peria

The parks of Reykjavik are filled with Perias - it's the most popular female dog name in Iceland. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Vodka is the hard-drinking female name favoured by the majority of dog owners in Egypt.

3. Vodka

Vodka is the hard-drinking female name favoured by the majority of dog owners in Egypt. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Hungarians think that Picur is the perfect moniker for a new female pup.

4. Picur

Hungarians think that Picur is the perfect moniker for a new female pup. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

