Some dog breeds just love their food so need their families to make sure they don’t pile on the puppy pounds.

More of us than ever before have welcomed a new four-legged friend into our homes in the last few years, as there has bee a huge increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes which mean that they need a little extra looking after, including some dogs that are predisposed to putting on weight and becoming unhealthy.

These dogs just don’t know when they are full, so careful portion control, ensuring they aren’t able to steal food, and regular weigh-ins are key to them living long and healthy lives.

Here are the 10 greediest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Dachshund Another breed that has been bred to track down prey - both above and below ground - the Dachshound is also a professional when it comes to begging for food. They need more exercise that their size would suggest to keep them slim and healthy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Beagle The Beagle has been bred to have a great sense of smell in order to track animals for hunters. Today, this olfactory talent is mainly used to track down any scrap of food it can gobble up. Best make sure your bins are well-secured if you have a Beagle. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Labrador Retriever Shameless food thieves, Lanrador Retrievers will literally eat until they are ill. They actually have a gene that prevents their brain from registering they are full - so it's not their fault they are hungry again 30 seconds after their dinner. It means that Lab owners need to constantly monitor their food intake to avoid health problems. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Bassett Hound KIng of the moochers, the Bassett Hound will stare mournfully at you until you share your lunch. It's particularly important not to overfeed them though, as weight gain can cause serious joint and back issues. Make sure they have a good range of chewy toys to keep them busy and their minds off food. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

