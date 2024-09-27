The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the UK Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels. Around one-in-three UK households now includes at least one four-legged friend of the canine kind.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

If you are looking for a dog that will follow commands and not run riot, there’s scientific research into the subject that can guide you.

Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ is a landmark piece of canine literature, judging breeds’ relative IQs – including by looking at how obedient they are.

So these are – officially – the top 10 most obedient pooches.

1 . Border Collie Top dog when it comes to obedience is the lively Border Collie. They do need lots of exercise though, so are not the perfect pet for everybody. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Labrador Retriever The adorable Labrador Retriever may have been the UK's most popular dog breed in 2020, but it's only seventh when it comes to obedience. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Golden Retriever Golden Retrievers are the fourth more obedient dog breed. Combine that with their loveable good nature and you have a great family pet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Dobermann Dobermanns, also known as Doberman Pinschers, complete the top five of most obedient dogs. They make great guard dogs and are incredibly loyal. Photo: Canva/Getty Images