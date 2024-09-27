Some breeds of dog tend to be more obedient than others.Some breeds of dog tend to be more obedient than others.
Obedient Dogs 2024: Here are 10 breeds of adorable dog likely to always sit AND stay - including the loving Labrador 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 23rd Jul 2021, 16:23 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 12:26 BST
As demand for dogs continues to soar, here are the breeds that are pretty easy to train.

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the UK Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels. Around one-in-three UK households now includes at least one four-legged friend of the canine kind.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

If you are looking for a dog that will follow commands and not run riot, there’s scientific research into the subject that can guide you.

Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ is a landmark piece of canine literature, judging breeds’ relative IQs – including by looking at how obedient they are.

So these are – officially – the top 10 most obedient pooches.

Top dog when it comes to obedience is the lively Border Collie. They do need lots of exercise though, so are not the perfect pet for everybody.

1. Border Collie

Top dog when it comes to obedience is the lively Border Collie. They do need lots of exercise though, so are not the perfect pet for everybody. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The adorable Labrador Retriever may have been the UK's most popular dog breed in 2020, but it's only seventh when it comes to obedience.

2. Labrador Retriever

The adorable Labrador Retriever may have been the UK's most popular dog breed in 2020, but it's only seventh when it comes to obedience. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Golden Retrievers are the fourth more obedient dog breed. Combine that with their loveable good nature and you have a great family pet.

3. Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are the fourth more obedient dog breed. Combine that with their loveable good nature and you have a great family pet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Dobermanns, also known as Doberman Pinschers, complete the top five of most obedient dogs. They make great guard dogs and are incredibly loyal.

4. Dobermann

Dobermanns, also known as Doberman Pinschers, complete the top five of most obedient dogs. They make great guard dogs and are incredibly loyal. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

