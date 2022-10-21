News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
While some dogs need the constant company of their owners, others are pretty happy to do their own thing.

Not Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 least clingy breeds of loyal dog that won't stick to you like glue - including the independent Jack Russell Terrier 🐕

Are you looking for a dog that will be perfectly happy amusing themselves rather than sticking to you like glue? Then here are are few breeds that should top your list.

By David Hepburn
37 minutes ago
 Comment

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Before setting your heart on a particular breed it’s important to realise that different breeds have very different personalities and attributes.

Some pups hate to be separated from their owners for even short periods, affectionately known as ‘velcro dogs’, and need constant attention, approval and entertainment.

Meanwhile, others are far more sure of themselves – still loving their human family but perfectly happy to take some time out, entertain themselves, or just curl up by themselves for a nap.

So, here are the 10 most independent breeds of dog.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

1. Afghan Hound

The Afghan Hound is beautiful and it knows it - with an aloof attitude that suggests it is merely putting up with its human. Afghans like to have their own space to chill by themselves.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Akita

The Akita was used for hunting and protection in its native Japan and is known to be equally happy at its owner's side or wandering around alone. Frankly, this is a dog that doesn't think it even needs an owner.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Jack Russell Terrier

One of the most popular breeds of small dog, the Jack Russell is a lively and fun pet. They have a real independent streak though, which often manifests in them refusing to respond to comands - preferring to do what they like.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Alaskan Malamute

Capable of pulling a sledge over the Arctic tundra for hours without resting, the Alaskan Malamute is not the sort of dog that naturally enjoys cuddles. A firm mutual respect is what owners should aim for, realising that this is a breed that needs its own space.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Facebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 3