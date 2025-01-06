A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared to record levels.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes or temperaments which mean that they simply aren’t suitable for households with young children.

Here are the 10 breeds of dogs that should be avoided by young families, according to the American Kennel Club.

Alaskan Malamute Alaskan Malamutes are a great choice for people who like taking plenty of exercise with their pets, but they get bored easily and then have a tendancy to play rough. They are also very possessive over their food, which is something a young child may find hard to understand.

Chow Chow They may look like big cuddly teddy bears, but Chow Chows can become annoyed by children yelling and running around - potentially responding with aggression.

Pekingese Another small dog that makes up for its tiny size by yapping and nipping, the Pekingese will not respond well to children interfering with its toys or manhandling them.

Shih Tzu The Shih Tzu is a delicate breed that requires fairly gentle handling. They also tend to get under your feet, meaning that a slightly careless child can easily cause an accidental injury.