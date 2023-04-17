New research reveals that UK pet owners need to pay out almost £800 on average as a result of their four-legged friends' naughty petscapades.

Replacing chewed tech is one of the expenses prospective dog owners shoudl be aware of.

The findings from discount site VoucherCodes.co.uk, reveals that Brits spend a whopping £229 just on fixing or replacing items damaged by their pets.

Cleaning an unnecessary vet bills add to the expense, which prospective pet owners should factor in to their thinking before welcoming a new puppy into their homes.

And it comes on top of the general expenses dog owners need to shell out – which can amount to almost £25,000 over your pup’s lifetime for certain breeds.

The garden also takes a hit from four-legged friends, with escape-proofing and replacing dug up lawns and plants the main costs.

With all these added costs, around one-third (31 per cent) of pet owners admit that the cost of owning a pet is more than they thought when they got their animal.

But over two-fifths of pet owners say that they wouldn’t want their pet to change and 63 per cent say they love their pup so much they would pay anything to keep it.

Here are the top 24 average costs shelled out by dog owners due to disobedient and naughty dogs.

1. Unnecessary vet bills: £117.71

2. New hoovers: £78.97

3. Escape-proofing the garden: £66.92

4. Extra cleaning products: £66.74

5. Fixing and replacing damaged interiors e.g. flooring, skirting boards, curtains: £64.94

6. Pet proofing the house: £60.93

7. New lawn and plants: £59.55

8. Fixing and replacing damaged furniture: £59.43

9. Fixing and replacing damaged tech: £56.33

10. Carpet cleaning bills: £54.10

11. Fixing and replacing damaged clothing: £47.95

12. Replacing stolen food: £47.17

