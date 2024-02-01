All Sections
Ireland has produced several popular breeds of adorable dog.

Native Dogs of Ireland: Here are 9 breeds of adorable dog who are 100 per cent Irish - including the loving Red Setter 🐶

These pups were all first bred on the Emerald Isle of Ireland.
By David Hepburn
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:10 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 10:19 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

All types of dog also have a geographical history, having a country where they were first bred and developed – before spreading across the world and being recognised by kennel clubs.

Here are 9 breeds of dog that have Irish heritage.

Considered one of the oldest of the terrier breed, the Irish Terrier is thought to have descended from the British black and tan terrier-type dogs - with some believing that they share a bloodline with the Irish Wolfhound. They make excellent tracker dogs due to their sensitive noses.

1. Irish Terrier

A breed that came close to extinction at the end of the 19th century, the Irish Red and White Setter was originally bred to hunt game birds. Aside from its colouring it is virtually identical to the Red Setter.

2. Irish Red and White Setter

Holding the distinction of being the tallest of all the spaniels, the Irish Water Spaniel gots its name from its native country and its love of water - which has been used to great use over the years by those hunting waterfowl. It's easy to tell them apart from their newer American counterpart due to the tuft of frizzy hair on the top of its head.

3. Irish Water Spaniel

Named after the Glen of Imaal, in County Wicklow, the Glen of Imaal Terrier has also been known as the Wicklow Terrier. Legend has it that they were 'turnspit dogs' - used to rotate meat over an open fire.

4. Glen of Imaal Terrier

