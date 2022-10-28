News you can trust since 1817
The sweetest little face, huh? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

National Cat Day 2022: Here are the 10 most loving cat breeds that enjoy cuddles

Here are 10 cat breeds most likely to show you love and affection.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

Adored by many households across the world, cats have been worshipped for literally hundreds of years.

And once you’ve been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still very affectionate animals that love a stroke and a ‘head boop.’

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported the most affectionate cat breeds worldwide*, according to thesprucepets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Persian

With their beautiful long coats, Persian breeds are very calm and composed, but still very affectionate.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Maine Coon

The Maine Coon have links back to the Vikings and very often affectionate, with a love for all areas of your family.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Ragdoll

Low maintenance and loving, the Ragdoll breed of cat are know to follow humans from room to room.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Sphnyx

Syhnyx cats loe warmth due to their lack of fur, so are often seen enjoying a cosy up with their human counterparts.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

