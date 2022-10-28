National Cat Day 2022: 10 gorgeous cat breeds that live long lives 🐈
These are the 10 cat breeds who are most likely to have the longest lifespan.
Cats are one of the most independent creatures around – but also some of the most friendly and loving, despite that independent nature.
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that is most likely to be with you for the longest time possible, then these 10 breeds of cat may well be worth adopting, according The Spruce Pets.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.