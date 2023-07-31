All Sections
Names For Labrador Puppies: Here are the 10 most popular dog names for the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

If you’re poised to get a new Labrador Retriever pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 18th Nov 2021, 10:18 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:39 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soaring and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Labrador Retriever then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their lovable Lab.

Here are their top 10 Labrador Retriever names.

Bella is the second top choice for Lab owners. It fits the breed very well indeed - meaning 'beautiful' in multiple languages, including Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Greek and Latin.

1. Bella

Bella is the second top choice for Lab owners. It fits the breed very well indeed - meaning 'beautiful' in multiple languages, including Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Greek and Latin.

Bailey tops the list of most popular Labrador Retriever names. It is an Old English name meaning 'bailiff' or ,berry clearing'. It was also the name of the doggy lead character in the film 'A Dog's Purpose'.

2. Bailey

Bailey tops the list of most popular Labrador Retriever names. It is an Old English name meaning 'bailiff' or ,berry clearing'. It was also the name of the doggy lead character in the film 'A Dog's Purpose'.

Meaning 'moon' in Latin, Luna is the fourth top pick of name for adorable Labrador puppies. In Roman mythology Luna was the moon goddess.

3. Luna

Meaning 'moon' in Latin, Luna is the fourth top pick of name for adorable Labrador puppies. In Roman mythology Luna was the moon goddess.

The final podium position for Labrador puppy names goes to Poppy. It comes from the red flower of the same name and means 'milk of happiness' in Latin.

4. Poppy

The final podium position for Labrador puppy names goes to Poppy. It comes from the red flower of the same name and means 'milk of happiness' in Latin.

