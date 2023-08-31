All Sections
If you are intending to have more than one dog in your home, there are certain breeds that should top your wishlist.
If you are intending to have more than one dog in your home, there are certain breeds that should top your wishlist.

Multi Pet Household Dogs 2023: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog happy to share their home with other pets - including the loving Beagle 🐕

These four-legged friends are happy to share their human family with other dogs.
By David Hepburn
Published 8th Mar 2023, 11:35 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 10:18 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider before choosing a breed is that some dogs are less keen on sharing their home with other pets - while others are delighted to live with numerous other furry pals alongside their human family.

And a third set of dogs are happy to be sociable or live solo.

Here are 10 breeds who thrive in households with more than one dog.

One of the many reasons that the Labrador Retriever is the world's favourite dog is that it's pretty flexible when it comes to living arrangements. These chilled animals are equally happy in a single pet or multi pet home.

1. Labrador Retriever

One of the many reasons that the Labrador Retriever is the world's favourite dog is that it's pretty flexible when it comes to living arrangements. These chilled animals are equally happy in a single pet or multi pet home. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Beagle is famously a pack dog - used to hunt alongside numerous dogs. This mean that they are happiest sharing a house with at least one other pup.

2. Beagle

The Beagle is famously a pack dog - used to hunt alongside numerous dogs. This mean that they are happiest sharing a house with at least one other pup. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The late Queen Elizabeth II was known for owning multiple Corgis at the same time. These Welsh dogs love having their own canine family to live with.

3. Corgi

The late Queen Elizabeth II was known for owning multiple Corgis at the same time. These Welsh dogs love having their own canine family to live with. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Your average Basset Hound is so lazy that it will not be bothered if there are dogs, cats or any other animal in their home. These dogs can actually build very strong bonds with fellow family canines - just make sure that each animal has its own area to call their own.

4. Basset Hound

Your average Basset Hound is so lazy that it will not be bothered if there are dogs, cats or any other animal in their home. These dogs can actually build very strong bonds with fellow family canines - just make sure that each animal has its own area to call their own. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

