All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Which cat breeds are the most vocal? Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProWhich cat breeds are the most vocal? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Which cat breeds are the most vocal? Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Most Vocal Cats: Here are 10 of the most 'talkative' cat breeds - including the Siamese cat

Here are 10 breeds of cute cat that are the talkative.

By Graham Falk
Published 29th Aug 2022, 15:42 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST

There are many that will agree that once you have been in the company of these beautiful and cuddly kitty cats, it’s easy to become quite obsessed!

It is actually reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you are looking to add a cat that will keep you company and make sure you know you’re loved with the love of a cat chat, then these 10 beautiful and bold breeds are sure to suit your needs, according to Purina.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Undefined: H3
Undefined: H3
Undefined: H3
This beautiful breed thrives with human interactions, and loves to chat - though they are very sweet in their tone and not as demanding as their ancestors the Siamese.

1. Burmese

This beautiful breed thrives with human interactions, and loves to chat - though they are very sweet in their tone and not as demanding as their ancestors the Siamese. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Known as one of the world's most vocal cat - you will never wonder or worry where your Siamese kitty is, as they will let you know. If you want a cat that is social, intelligent and vocal then the Siamese breed should be your choice.

2. Siamese

Known as one of the world's most vocal cat - you will never wonder or worry where your Siamese kitty is, as they will let you know. If you want a cat that is social, intelligent and vocal then the Siamese breed should be your choice. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The American Bobtail breed of cat is an athletic with many traits similar to a dog - believe it or not! They are talkative, confident and very friendly.

3. American Bobtail Cat Breed

The American Bobtail breed of cat is an athletic with many traits similar to a dog - believe it or not! They are talkative, confident and very friendly. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Turkish Van has a beautiful bushy tail and a sweet, loving nature. They love to curl up on your lap and have a wee cuddle.

4. Turkish Van

The Turkish Van has a beautiful bushy tail and a sweet, loving nature. They love to curl up on your lap and have a wee cuddle. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:CatsAnimalsPetsDogs2023Home