These 10 cat breeds love to chit chat. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Most Vocal Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the most chatty and talkative breeds of beautiful cat

Here are 10 of the most chatty and talkative breeds of beautiful cat.

By Graham Falk
5 minutes ago

Simply the most majestic creatures on the planet, cats are adored the world over by pet owners.

As attested by many through the decades, once you have been in the company of these beautiful and cuddly kitty cats, it’s easy to become quite obsessed!

Did you know, is it reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you are looking to add a cat that will keep you company and make sure you know you’re loved with the love of a cat chat, then these 10 beautiful and bold breeds are sure to suit your needs, according to Purina.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. American Bobtail Cat Breed

The American Bobtail breed of cat is an athletic with many traits similar to a dog - believe it or not! They are talkative, confident and very friendly.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Turkish Van

The Turkish Van has a beautiful bushy tail and a sweet, loving nature. They love to curl up on your lap and have a wee cuddle.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Burmese

This beautiful breed thrives with human interactions, and loves to chat - though they are very sweet in their tone and not as demanding as their ancestors the Siamese.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Japanese Bobtail

One of the oldest breeds of cat is the Japanese Bobtail. They are very sociable and are known to live as long as 15-18 years.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

