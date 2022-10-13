News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
10 breeds of cat most likely to have a pre-existing condition. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Most Unhealthy Cat Breeds: Here are 10 breeds of cat with most pre-existing conditions - including the cute Manx cat 🐈

It is sad, but true that these 10 gorgeous cat breeds are the most likely to have pre-existing health conditions due to its breeding.

By Graham Falk
4 minutes ago

Cats are one of the most popular animals on the planet for a reason – they are simply gorgeous, cute and a whole load of fun.

Big fluffy cats: Here are the 10 gorgeous cat breeds that have the most fur

And for owners, a loving cat can often be the dream scenario, with many owners attesting that once you own a cat, you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.

Cutest Cat Breeds: Here are the 10 most popular breeds of cat in 2022

Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – however, I bet you could name some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – they are sadly some cat breeds that are born with pre-exisiting medical conditions that come as part of their breeding. Here are the 10 cats most likely to need a vet visit due to a pre-existing medical condition according to CatVills.com.

Best Boy Cat Names 2022: 10 of the most popular names for your cute pet cat

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Exotic Shorthair

This playful, loving breed is similar to the Persian cat breed, meaning they can have issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat face - though they remain one of the most amazing cat breeds to adopt.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

2. Scottish Fold

Yes, those folded ears may look cute, but it can also cause issues with cartilage and can lead to abnormal growth of bones and joints. Some competitions and associations have banned the breed, with the RSPCA calling for a stop to breeding any cats with folded ears.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

3. Sphynx

This hairless and worshipped cat breed has been known to develop skin issues and is sadly prone to a gum infection known as Periodontal disease.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales

4. Bengal

The gorgeous, fun-loving Bengal cat breed are known for their gorgeous markings and ability to climb, though some Bengal cats suffer from hereditary conditions such as knee and hips problems.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Cats
Next Page
Page 1 of 3