These are 10 breeds of beautiful cat are born with pre-existing conditions

Cats are one of the most popular animals on the planet for a reason – they are simply gorgeous, cute and a whole load of fun.

And for owners, a loving cat can often be the dream scenario, with many owners attesting that once you own a cat, you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.

Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – however, I bet you could name some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – they are sadly some cat breeds that are born with pre-exisiting medical conditions that come as part of their breeding. Here are the 10 cats most likely to need a vet visit due to a pre-existing medical condition according to CatVills.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Scottish Fold Yes, those folded ears may look cute, but it can also cause issues with cartilage and can lead to abnormal growth of bones and joints. Some competitions and associations have banned the breed, with the RSPCA calling for a stop to breeding any cats with folded ears.

2. Exotic Shorthair This playful, loving breed is similar to the Persian cat breed, meaning they can have issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat face - though they remain one of the most amazing cat breeds to adopt.

3. Sphynx This hairless and worshipped cat breed has been known to develop skin issues and is sadly prone to a gum infection known as Periodontal disease.

4. Ragdoll The adorable Ragdoll cat breed is super laid-back and, sadly, prone to urinary tract problems - although they are far from unhealthy as a whole.