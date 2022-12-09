Most Unhealthy Cat Breeds 2022: Here are 10 breeds of lovely cat born with the most pre-existing conditions
Here are 10 breeds of lovely cat born with the most pre-existing conditions
Cats are one of the most popular animals on the planet for a reason – they are simply gorgeous, cute and a whole load of fun.
And for owners, a loving cat can often be the dream scenario, with many owners attesting that once you own a cat, you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.
Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – however, I bet you could name some with many more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – they are sadly some cat breeds that are born with pre-exisiting medical conditions that come as part of their breeding. Here are the 10 cats most likely to need a vet visit due to a pre-existing medical condition according to CatVills.com.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.