Most Unhealthy Cat Breed 2023: 10 cute breeds of adorable cat sadly born with pre-existing conditions
These 10 lovable breeds of cute cats and kittens that are sadly born with a pre-existing medical condition.
Cat owners can assure you that once a cat owns you – sorry, once you own a cat – you will be forever addicted to these beautiful animals for the rest of your days.
Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – however, I bet you could name some with many more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – they are sadly some cat breeds that are born with pre-existing medical conditions that come as part of their breeding. Here are the 10 cats most likely to need a vet visit due to a pre-existing medical condition according to CatVills.com.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.