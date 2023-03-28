These 10 lovable breeds of cute cats and kittens that are sadly born with a pre-existing medical condition.

Cat owners can assure you that once a cat owns you – sorry, once you own a cat – you will be forever addicted to these beautiful animals for the rest of your days.

Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – however, I bet you could name some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – they are sadly some cat breeds that are born with pre-existing medical conditions that come as part of their breeding. Here are the 10 cats most likely to need a vet visit due to a pre-existing medical condition according to CatVills.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Exotic Shorthair This loving breed is similar to the Persian cat breed, meaning they can have issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat face - though they remain one of the most amazing cat breeds to adopt.

2 . Persian The stunning and popular Persian cat breed can develop issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat faces.

3 . Sphynx This hairless and worshipped cat breed has been known to develop skin issues and is sadly prone to a gum infection known as Periodontal disease.

4 . Ragdoll The adorable Ragdoll cat breed is super laid-back and, sadly, prone to urinary tract problems - although they are far from unhealthy as a whole.