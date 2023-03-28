All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
8 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
2 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
5 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
7 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
7 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
7 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
These are 10 breeds of beautiful cat most likely to have a pre-existing condition. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
These are 10 breeds of beautiful cat most likely to have a pre-existing condition. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
These are 10 breeds of beautiful cat most likely to have a pre-existing condition. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Most Unhealthy Cat Breed 2023: 10 cute breeds of adorable cat sadly born with pre-existing conditions

These 10 lovable breeds of cute cats and kittens that are sadly born with a pre-existing medical condition.

By Graham Falk
Published 14th Sep 2022, 10:31 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:27 BST

Cat owners can assure you that once a cat owns you – sorry, once you own a cat – you will be forever addicted to these beautiful animals for the rest of your days.

Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – however, I bet you could name some with many more.

Rare Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the most rare breeds of gorgeous kitty cat - including the cute Cornish Rex

Hypoallergenic Cats 2023: 10 breeds of gorgeous cat that don't shed much hair - including the LaPerm cat breed

Friendly Cats: Here are the 10 happiest breeds of adorable cat certain to bring joy to your home - including the cute Ragdoll

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – they are sadly some cat breeds that are born with pre-existing medical conditions that come as part of their breeding. Here are the 10 cats most likely to need a vet visit due to a pre-existing medical condition according to CatVills.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

This loving breed is similar to the Persian cat breed, meaning they can have issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat face - though they remain one of the most amazing cat breeds to adopt.

1. Exotic Shorthair

This loving breed is similar to the Persian cat breed, meaning they can have issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat face - though they remain one of the most amazing cat breeds to adopt. Photo: Exotic Shorthair

Photo Sales
The stunning and popular Persian cat breed can develop issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat faces.

2. Persian

The stunning and popular Persian cat breed can develop issues with breathing due to their short noses and flat faces. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
This hairless and worshipped cat breed has been known to develop skin issues and is sadly prone to a gum infection known as Periodontal disease.

3. Sphynx

This hairless and worshipped cat breed has been known to develop skin issues and is sadly prone to a gum infection known as Periodontal disease. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The adorable Ragdoll cat breed is super laid-back and, sadly, prone to urinary tract problems - although they are far from unhealthy as a whole.

4. Ragdoll

The adorable Ragdoll cat breed is super laid-back and, sadly, prone to urinary tract problems - although they are far from unhealthy as a whole. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3