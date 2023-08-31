Here are 10 of the most intelligent cat breeds that are the easiest to train and teach tricks to.

They are one of the most loved animals on the planet, reports say that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats such is an owner love and affection for these wonderful cute animals.

And while their head boops are adorable and they 16-hour snoozes make them look beyond cute, some cat breeds can even perform cool tricks with the relevant training.

So if you would like a cat that you can give the time and attention to, and be rewarded with cute little tricks, these 10 cat breeds are the most likely to suit your needs.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Undefined: H3

Undefined: H3

Undefined: H3

1 . Maine Coon This gentle giant is incredibly adaptable. The Maine Coon cat breed is very intelligent and loves to please, which makes it a particularly good candidate for training. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . American Shorthair The American Shorthair breed have sparkling personalities, while they are also very calm, which enables them to learn very easily. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Ocicat The adventurous Ocicat cat breed actively enjoys inventing and learning new cat tricks. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Turkish Van Sociable and playful that Turkish Van is a cat that thrives on attention. Teach it some tricks and play some fetch with your kitty cat and they will love it! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales