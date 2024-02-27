All Sections
Most Smart Cat Breeds 2024: Here are the 10 most intelligent breeds of gorgeous cat to own - including the clever Korat cat breed

Here are 10 breeds of cat that are most likely to be super clever kitties!
By Graham Falk
Published 26th Jul 2022, 14:35 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 08:59 GMT

A huge part of our lives for many years, cats are an animal that continues to be loved the world over. As many owners will attest, once you have been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are wondering which cat breeds are most intelligent, you will find some are brighter than others.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the smartest cat breeds on the globe, according to cat experts The Spruce Pets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

This distinctive cat breed is one of the friendliest breeds around - and has even been compared to a dog! A Devon Rex's long toes enable them to explore their curiosity by opening doors and cupboards. Sneeky.

1. Cornish Rex

This distinctive cat breed is one of the friendliest breeds around - and has even been compared to a dog! A Devon Rex's long toes enable them to explore their curiosity by opening doors and cupboards. Sneeky. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Burmese breed is very engaged, while remaining full of energy. They tend to enjoy being socials and thrive with company.

2. Burmese

The Burmese breed is very engaged, while remaining full of energy. They tend to enjoy being socials and thrive with company. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Energetic and playful, the Savanna breed requires stimulation and space. They get easily bored, as they look for something new to jump on - or off!

3. Savannah

Energetic and playful, the Savanna breed requires stimulation and space. They get easily bored, as they look for something new to jump on - or off! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Curious, and very vocal, the Siamese breed of cat is one of the most well known on the globe. They love to stay active in order to keep their clever little brains active.

4. Siamese

Curious, and very vocal, the Siamese breed of cat is one of the most well known on the globe. They love to stay active in order to keep their clever little brains active. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

