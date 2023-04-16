All Sections
Here are 10 breeds of super rare but super cute cats and kittens. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Here are 10 breeds of super rare but super cute cats and kittens. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Most Rare Cat Breeds: Here are the 10 rarest breeds of gorgeous cat 2023 - from the Chartreux to the Korat

These 10 beautiful kitty cats are the most rare breeds in the world.

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Mar 2023, 10:59 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 09:15 BST

You may have heard of the British or American Shorthair cat breed, perhaps even the energetic, loving and chatty Siamese kitty cat – but are you familiar with the adorable Chartreux cat breed or striking and gorgeous Turkish Van breed of cat?

Truth is, no matter the breed, cats are one of the most beautiful cats on the planet and it has been said that once you get a cat, your life will never be the same – in the best possible way!

Owners can sometimes be so in love with these gorgeous creatures that they get another – the average cat owner actually has two according to reports!

And while their personalities are all completely different and their needs are all individual, some of these beautiful rare cat breeds are so beautiful they certainly need more attention!

A soft and wavy coat makes this cat breed stand out amongst the crowd. They are known to be a very gentle breed and often great companions. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

With striking silver markings, the Burmilla cat breed has long been a luxurious and glamorous cat. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Peaceful and calm, this beautiful breed has a stunning fur coat and is known as an exotic shorthair breed. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

This ancient cat breed is of Thai descent and have been viewed as a prestigious breed for decades. They were often pets for those high up in Thailand's government. The Korat cat breed is considered a lucky breed. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

