Most Rare Cat Breeds 2023: These are 10 of the rarest breeds of beautiful cat - including the cute Chartreux

These are 10 of the most rare cat breeds you may not have even heard of – including the adorable Turkish Van cat breed.

By Graham Falk
22 hours ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 8:32am

We’ve all heard of the British Shorthair cat breed and even the bouncy and lovable Siamese cat breed – but have you ever seen the beautiful Chartreux cat breed or the Turkish Van?

Truth is, no matter the breed, cats are one of the most beautiful cats on the planet and it has been said that once you get a cat, your life will never be the same – in the best possible way!

Owners can sometimes be so in love with these gorgeous creatures that they get another – the average cat owner actually has two according to reports!

And while their personalities are all completely different and their needs are all individual, some of these beautiful rare cat breeds are so beautiful they certainly need more attention!

1. American Wirehair

This New York born cat breed has grown in popularity of late. It was originally bred to keep rodents out of the home, according to reports.

2. Korat

This ancient cat breed is of Thai descent and have been viewed as a prestigious breed for decades. They were often pets for those high up in Thailand's government. The Korat cat breed is considered a lucky breed.

3. Burmilla

With striking silver markings, the Burmilla cat breed has long been a luxurious and glamorous cat.

4. LaPerm

A soft and wavy coat makes this cat breed stand out amongst the crowd. They are known to be a very gentle breed and often great companions.

