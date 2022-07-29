Fond of a head boop, big fans of Dreamies and a day-long snooze – cats are adored by many households across the world.
Pet ownership has soared over the past couple of years, with many families realising once they live in the company of a cat, it’s was virtually impossible not to be obsessed.It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular male cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.
1. Loki
Loki is a unisex name that originates from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.
Photo: NW
2. Leo
Leo is a Hebrew name which translates as brave and/or lion. Or maybe people just really like the actor!
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro
3. Charlie
A gender neutral name, though it does translate from German as "free man." It is derived from the Germanic word karal, which translates to “free man” or kerle, meaning “warrior.”
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro
4. Milo
The name Milo have increased in popularity with cat owners. Milo is likely derived from multiple sources. In Slavic languages, the root mil- means “dear” or “beloved."
Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro