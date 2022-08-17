Big fans of Dreamies, fond of a head boop and those day-long snoozes – it’s no wonder cats are adored by many households across the world.

Pet ownership has soared over the past couple of years, with many families realising once they live in the company of a cat, it’s was virtually impossible not to be obsessed.It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.