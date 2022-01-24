Most popular dog names 2021: These are last year's most popular 'human names' for adorable pups

The days of calling our pets Fido, Rover or Rex are long gone – now there’s often little difference between how we name our dogs and how we name our children.

By David Hepburn
Monday, 24th January 2022, 3:55 pm

SInce the pandemic hit, more of us than ever have welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, with the Kennel Club reporting nearly an eight per cent rise in dog ownership.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

There's also the big decision of what to call your dog, and in recent years the most fashionable monikers have been names that were previously more common for humans.

The trend of giving our canine companions these everyday names reflects our strengthening bond with our pets – from Alfie to Zara, dogs are a bigger part of the family than ever before.

So, we thought we’d look at the most popular of these names – click the video to see the top 10.

