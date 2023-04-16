All Sections
These 10 cat breeds are the UK's most popular. Cr: Getty Images.

Most popular cat breeds: 10 of the most loved breeds of stunning cat in the UK - from the Cheetoh to the Russian Blue

These are the top 10 most loved and popular breeds of adorable cat and kittens in the UK this year.

By Graham Falk
Published 2nd Mar 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 08:54 BST

Are you considering added a new cat or kitten friend to your home shortly but are not quite sure which breed of stunning cat to go for?

Like many cat owners will tell you, once you get a cat, your life will never be the same – in the best possible way! But choosing the right environment and the correct breed for your home is equally as important.

Some people get so besotted with their kitty cat that they end up with another, with reports the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats.

Cats are extremely different in personality and with each kitty comes their very own needs and cute little features, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their lovable pet.

Here are the most popular cat breeds in the UK in 2023, according to PetKeen.

The friendly and composed Bengal cat breed is the most popular in the United Kingdom due its kind nature and strong ability to bond with everyone in the household.

The friendly and composed Bengal cat breed is the most popular in the United Kingdom due its kind nature and strong ability to bond with everyone in the household. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Energetic and independent, the British Shorthair is one of the world's popular cat breeds. Friendly in nature, this breed often gravitates to one household member.

Energetic and independent, the British Shorthair is one of the world's popular cat breeds. Friendly in nature, this breed often gravitates to one household member. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Siberian cat breed is one of the UK's most popular breeds due to its stunning, thick coat and patient nature. They can also be trained fairly easily!

The Siberian cat breed is one of the UK's most popular breeds due to its stunning, thick coat and patient nature. They can also be trained fairly easily! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Complete with a stunning coat, the Ragdoll cat breed is gorgeous to look at but also a great fit for elderly owners due to their calm and - often sleepy - temperament.

Complete with a stunning coat, the Ragdoll cat breed is gorgeous to look at but also a great fit for elderly owners due to their calm and - often sleepy - temperament. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

