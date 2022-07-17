Are you looking to add a cat to your family? Cr: Canva Pro/Getty Images

Most Popular Cat Breeds: 10 most popular breeds of adorable and cute cats in 2022 🐈

Here are 10 of the most popular breeds of cute and cuddly cat – which is your pick of the litter?

By Graham Falk
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 10:22 am

Independent, often fond of a snooze and adored by many households across the world, cats are an animal that continue to be loved the world over.

Girl cat names: Here are 10 of the most popular girl cat names for 2022

Here are the 10 most popular names for a male cat in 2022

Here are 10 of the most affectionate breeds of cat

And once you’ve been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

With each breed of cat completely unique, each kitty cat can come with their very own personality, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their loveable pet.

So, if you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are the most popular cat breeds worldwide, according to ExcitedCats.

1. Abyssinian

The Abyssinian cat is a clever, yet curious kitty who enjoys causing little bits of chaos. They do like to show off their gymnastic skills too.

Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. American Bobtail

The American Bobtail cat is strong and sturdy, yet loving and initiative. They are the type of feline friend who will always lend an ear.

Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. American Shorthair

The American Shorthair are cats that are very devoted to their owners, whilst also very adaptive to their surroundings.

Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Balinese

Elegant, slender and outgoing, the Balinese cat is particularly talkative - and will expect you to have a good natter with them too.

Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3