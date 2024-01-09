All Sections
Most Popular Cat Breed 2024: Here are the 10 most loved cat breeds on the planet

Here are the 10 most popular and luxury cat breeds to adopt or buy in 2023.
By Graham Falk
Published 31st Aug 2022, 17:20 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 13:10 GMT

While the argument between which pet is best – cat or dog – many owners are realising just how amazing our feline friends are. Ever met a cat person? Living proof of our cat obsession exists right there!

Did you know, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

Loving And Affectionate Cats: Here are 10 signs your cute cat loves you

Here are 10 of the most clever breeds of intelligent cat that can be trained

However, before getting a cat, we strongly advise you to read the RSPCA advice on health, cat care tips, health and advice before getting a cat here.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Maine Coon

The clever Maine Coon cat breed is one of the world's oldest breeds - and is super fluffy! These gentle giants are very people orientated and have a bundle of energy for the right owner. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Devon Rex

The Devon Rex is a fairly new breed of cat found in the 1960s. Sometimes called the Pixiecat, it has dog like traits and has become one of the world's most popular breeds. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Sphynx

The popular hairless cat breed, the Sphynx, originated in 1960s Canada. They're a playful - often silly - breed that thrive on being the centre of attention. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. American Shorthair

Consistently in the top 10 of the world's most popular breeds, the American Shorthair cat is very mellow and good with children. A true family favourite of sorts. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

