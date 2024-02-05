All Sections
Most Playful Cats: Here are 10 cute cat breeds that will enjoy playing games with their owners

These 10 adorable cats breeds are full of energy and love to play.
By Graham Falk
Published 28th Jun 2022, 17:55 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 14:57 GMT

As most cat owners will tell you, once you have been in the company of these loving animals, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that will be energetic, playful and loving all at the same time, these 10 breeds of cat may just be your best bet.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the most playful breeds of cat worldwide, that will enjoy chasing, hunting and entertaining daily.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Japanese Bobcat

The Japanese Bobcast is one of the most affectionate, playful breeds of cat there is. They love playing jump, fetch and having a good ol' run! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Turkish Angora

The Turkish Angora is a curious, playful and intelligent breed that thrive on a bond with one particular person in their household. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Manx

The adorable Manx has a very short tail, or sometimes none at all. They are shy, but get attached easy once they are used to you, which results in lots of calm, but social and active playtime. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Devon Rex

The Devon Rex breed loves getting into mischief, and is often found burning off its boundless energy by getting into as much of it as they can! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

