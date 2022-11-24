Most Playful Cat Breeds 2022: Here are 10 of the most energetic and fun cat breeds
These are 10 gorgeous cat breeds who will love to play around the home.
A host of loved up cat owners will attest, once you have been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that will be energetic, playful and loving all at the same time, these 10 breeds of cat may just be your best bet.
So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the most playful breeds of cat worldwide, that will enjoy chasing, hunting and entertaining daily.
Tiny cute cuddly cat: 10 small breeds of cat that look like beautiful gorgeous kittens into adulthood
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.