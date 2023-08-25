These 10 adorable cats breeds are full of energy and love to play.

As most cat owners will tell you, once you have been in the company of these loving animals, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that will be energetic, playful and loving all at the same time, these 10 breeds of cat may just be your best bet.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the most playful breeds of cat worldwide, that will enjoy chasing, hunting and entertaining daily.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Devon Rex The Devon Rex breed loves getting into mischief, and is often found burning off its boundless energy by getting into as much of it as they can!

2 . Japanese Bobcat The Japanese Bobcast is one of the most affectionate, playful breeds of cat there is. They love playing jump, fetch and having a good ol' run!

3 . Bengal Want a cool, calm and collected cat? Then the Bengal is probably not for you. These adorable cats are very curious, agile, intelligent and incredibly fond of playtime.

4 . Munchkin With their small bodies and little legs, the Munchkin cat is a speedster that is lovable in nature, incredibly sociable and friendly.