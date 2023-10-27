All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
Dogs are a man's best friend? We'll see about that! Credit: Getty Images/Canva ProDogs are a man's best friend? We'll see about that! Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Dogs are a man's best friend? We'll see about that! Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Most Loyal Cats: Here are 10 of the most dedicated breeds of adorable cat that will bond easy with owners - including the beautiful Siberian cat breed

Here are 10 of the most loyal and dedicated breeds of stunning cats and kittens in 2023.
By Graham Falk
Published 24th Aug 2022, 15:57 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 13:58 BST

Cats owners will agree, but once you own a cat (or they own you), then you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.

Reports say that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

Funniest Cat Names 2023: Here are 10 cute but funny names for adorable cat breeds

Most playful cat breeds: The 10 most playful cute cats

And it is indeed true, all cats are very much beautiful, if you are looking for a cat that will stay by your side, give you all the head boops you need and might even let you have a little kitty cuddle, then these 10 breeds are sure to be perfect for you.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Big beautiful cat breeds: 10 large but cute breeds of cat - including the adorable Scottish Fold

Known as "the dog of the cat world", the Abyssinian cat breed is as affectionate as they come. They are fiercely loyal and love to survey their surroundings to ensure those they love are protected at all costs.

1. Abyssinian

Known as "the dog of the cat world", the Abyssinian cat breed is as affectionate as they come. They are fiercely loyal and love to survey their surroundings to ensure those they love are protected at all costs. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Chartreux cat breed is a gentle and caring breed that will love your company.

2. Chartreux

The Chartreux cat breed is a gentle and caring breed that will love your company. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Birman is a very gentle, affectionate breed which offers all you could want from a loyal, loving and faithful companion.

3. Birman

The Birman is a very gentle, affectionate breed which offers all you could want from a loyal, loving and faithful companion. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Exotic Shorthair is a breed that loves playtime with their owner. Sweet and caring, the breed will that often show its curious side.

4. Exotic Shorthair

The Exotic Shorthair is a breed that loves playtime with their owner. Sweet and caring, the breed will that often show its curious side. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CatsDogs2023PetsHomePeopleAnimalsAnimal WelfareAnimal Equality