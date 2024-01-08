All Sections
Most Loyal Cat Breeds 2024: Here are 9 breeds of loving cat who share similar traits with dogs

What are the top 10 cat breeds that are most similar to dogs?
By Graham Falk
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:51 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 14:02 GMT

They say a dog is a man’s best friend but, in all honesty, we think that is a little unfair on cats. One of the most loved animals on the planet, the cute cat can share many similar loyal and dedicated traits to a dog just with added cuteness and a loving nature.

A number of domesticated cats and kittens are likely to be perfect for your household if you are looking for an affectionate, loyal and loving cats.

Here are 10 breeds of stunning cats and kittens that are most like dogs in their personality*.

*Please be aware that each cat has its own personality and individual needs that must be suited to their owner – take this into account before deciding whether to adopt a cat or welcome one into your home.

The cute Manx is an adorable breed that is characterised by its lack of tail. But what it lacks in tail it makes up with love and affection.

1. Manx

The cute Manx is an adorable breed that is characterised by its lack of tail. But what it lacks in tail it makes up with love and affection. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Offering up dog-esque loyalty, the Burmese cat breed is a very intelligent cat but will follow the of its owner.

2. Burmese

Offering up dog-esque loyalty, the Burmese cat breed is a very intelligent cat but will follow the of its owner. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Abyssinian are one of the most playful breeds of cat on the globe and one of the sociable.

3. Abyssinian

Abyssinian are one of the most playful breeds of cat on the globe and one of the sociable. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Ragdoll is one cat breed that mirrors the behaviour of a dog very closely, with its loyal submissive nature. The Ragdoll loves to give you attention when get home and are more than happy to sit on your lap.

4. Ragdoll

The Ragdoll is one cat breed that mirrors the behaviour of a dog very closely, with its loyal submissive nature. The Ragdoll loves to give you attention when get home and are more than happy to sit on your lap. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

