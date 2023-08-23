All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Murray Foote appointed the SNP's new chief executive
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Dogs are a man's best friend? We'll see about that! Credit: Getty Images/Canva ProDogs are a man's best friend? We'll see about that! Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Dogs are a man's best friend? We'll see about that! Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Most Loyal Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 dedicated breeds of beautiful cat that will bond easily with their owners - including the majestic Siberian cat

Here are 10 of the most loyal and dedicated breeds of stunning cats and kittens in 2023.
By Graham Falk
Published 24th Aug 2022, 15:57 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:41 BST

Cats owners will agree, but once you own a cat (or they own you), then you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.

Reports say that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

Funniest Cat Names 2023: Here are 10 cute but funny names for adorable cat breeds

Most playful cat breeds: The 10 most playful cute cats

And it is indeed true, all cats are very much beautiful, if you are looking for a cat that will stay by your side, give you all the head boops you need and might even let you have a little kitty cuddle, then these 10 breeds are sure to be perfect for you.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Big beautiful cat breeds: 10 large but cute breeds of cat - including the adorable Scottish Fold

Known as "the dog of the cat world", the Abyssinian cat breed is as affectionate as they come. They are fiercely loyal and love to survey their surroundings to ensure those they love are protected at all costs.

1. Abyssinian

Known as "the dog of the cat world", the Abyssinian cat breed is as affectionate as they come. They are fiercely loyal and love to survey their surroundings to ensure those they love are protected at all costs. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Chartreux cat breed is a gentle and caring breed that will love your company.

2. Chartreux

The Chartreux cat breed is a gentle and caring breed that will love your company. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Birman is a very gentle, affectionate breed which offers all you could want from a loyal, loving and faithful companion.

3. Birman

The Birman is a very gentle, affectionate breed which offers all you could want from a loyal, loving and faithful companion. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Exotic Shorthair is a breed that loves playtime with their owner. Sweet and caring, the breed will that often show its curious side.

4. Exotic Shorthair

The Exotic Shorthair is a breed that loves playtime with their owner. Sweet and caring, the breed will that often show its curious side. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CatsDogs2023Pets