Fond of a snooze, a gentle grooming and adored by many households across the world, cats are an animal that continues to be loved the world over.

And once you’ve been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still very affectionate animals that love a stroke and a ‘head boop.’

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported the most affectionate cat breeds worldwide*, according to thesprucepets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Maine Coon The Maine Coon have links back to the Vikings and very often affectionate, with a love for all areas of your family.

2. Sphnyx Syhnyx cats loe warmth due to their lack of fur, so are often seen enjoying a cosy up with their human counterparts.

3. Scottish Fold The Scottish Fold is adorable, simply put. A random mutation happened naturally as the breed emerged—these cats developed a gene that caused their ears to fold forward, but it's not their only thing that is unique, with this breeds often very affectionate and dislike being left alone.

4. Ragdoll Low maintenance and loving, the Ragdoll breed of cat are know to follow humans from room to room.