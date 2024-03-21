They say a dog is a man’s best friend but, in all honesty, we think that is a little unfair on cats. One of the most loved animals on the planet, the cute cat can share many similar loyal and dedicated traits to a dog just with added cuteness and a loving nature.
A number of domesticated cats and kittens are likely to be perfect for your household if you are looking for an affectionate, loyal and loving cats.
Here are 10 breeds of stunning cats and kittens that are most like dogs in their personality*.
*Please be aware that each cat has its own personality and individual needs that must be suited to their owner – take this into account before deciding whether to adopt a cat or welcome one into your home.