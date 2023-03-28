All Sections
Most Loving Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 loving breeds of cats and kittens that will show the most affection - including the Maine Coon

Here are 10 loving breeds of cats and kittens that will show the most affection.

By Graham Falk
Published 6th Jun 2022, 12:08 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:31 BST

There are little more satisfying moments in life than when a beautiful cat bonds with their owner and shows them love. Many say the dog is a man’s best friend but despite rumours they are not the most loving but owners will tell you quite the opposite!

It is actually reported the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

While cats are very independent in comparison to many domestic pets, they are still very affectionate animals that love a stroke and a ‘head boop.’

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported the most affectionate cat breeds worldwide*, according to thesprucepets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

With their beautiful long coats, Persian breeds are very calm and composed, but still very affectionate. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Maine Coon have links back to the Vikings and very often affectionate, with a love for all areas of your family. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Low maintenance and loving, the Ragdoll breed of cat are know to follow humans from room to room. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Syhnyx cats loe warmth due to their lack of fur, so are often seen enjoying a cosy up with their human counterparts. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

