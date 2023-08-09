Most Intelligent Cats 2023: The 10 most cute breeds of smart cat - Including the clever Cornish Rex
Here are 10 of the most intelligent cat breeds to adopt!
A huge part of our lives for many years, cats are an animal that continues to be loved the world over. As many owners will attest, once you have been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!
Tiny cute cuddly cat: 10 small breeds of cat that look like beautiful gorgeous kittens into adulthood
It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.
And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are wondering which cat breeds are most intelligent, you will find some are brighter than others.
So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the smartest cat breeds on the globe, according to cat experts The Spruce Pets.
*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.