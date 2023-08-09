Here are 10 of the most intelligent cat breeds to adopt!

A huge part of our lives for many years, cats are an animal that continues to be loved the world over. As many owners will attest, once you have been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are wondering which cat breeds are most intelligent, you will find some are brighter than others.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported to be the smartest cat breeds on the globe, according to cat experts The Spruce Pets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Korat The Korat is a rare cat breed, but very intelligent. They are very attentive to their surroundings and can also learn new tricks. They love a snooze though, so don't expect them to be performing tricks all day. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Havana Brown With a chocolate-y, smooth and silky coat, the Havana Brown is a popular breed of cat. They are talkative, curious and typical intelligent. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Savannah Energetic and playful, the Savanna breed requires stimulation and space. They get easily bored, as they look for something new to jump on - or off! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . Siamese Curious, and very vocal, the Siamese breed of cat is one of the most well known on the globe. They love to stay active in order to keep their clever little brains active. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3