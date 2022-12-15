News you can trust since 1817
Here are 10 cat breeds that reportedly have the longest life spans. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Most Healthy Cat Breeds 2022: These are 10 cute breeds of cat reported to live the longest

These are 10 of the most gorgeous cat breeds thought to have the longest lives.

By Graham Falk
54 minutes ago

Cats are one of the most independent creatures around – but also some of the most friendly and loving, despite that independent nature.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for a cat that is most likely to be with you for the longest time possible, then these 10 breeds of cat may well be worth adopting, according The Spruce Pets.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Egyptian Mau

With its beautiful spotted fur coat, it's easy to see why the Egyptian Mau is so popular. They are a people friendly breed and can live for as long as 12 to 15 years.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Bombay

With a look like a miniature panther, it's easy to see why Bombay cats hold such popularity. These muscular cats can live anywhere between 12 to 16 years on average.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Savannah

The Savannah breed can live between 12 and 20 years - incredible for a cat! These cats are recommended only for experienced cat owners, as they are part serval and part domestic.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Burmese

An average lifespan for a Burmese cat is between 16 to 18 years. These cats are energetic, often playful and make for great household companions.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

