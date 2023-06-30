All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Zac Goldsmith resigns from government after Partygate criticism
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Looking for a cute cat with loads of fur? These 10 cat breeds should do the trick. Cr: Getty Images/Canva ProLooking for a cute cat with loads of fur? These 10 cat breeds should do the trick. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Looking for a cute cat with loads of fur? These 10 cat breeds should do the trick. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Most Furry Cat: 10 breeds of cute cat that have the longest fur - including the Persian cat breed

Here are 10 of the most beautiful cat breeds that have the longest and most fluffy fur.

By Graham Falk
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 15:49 BST

Sadly, some of us require cats that shed less hair due to allergies, while others want a big, fluffy cat that will stand out from the crowd.

With such an abundance of gorgeous cat breeds to adore, it can be difficult to narrow down the cat breed which you would like to spend the rest of your days with.

However, this list of long haired cats may help you narrow it down – who knows, you may even end up with two of these beautiful creatures!

So, without further ado, here is our list of the 10 most fluffy and long haired cats on the planet.

Undefined: H3
Undefined: H3
Undefined: H3
These unique little cat are have lots of luscious long hair and a cute round face to boot.

1. Persian

These unique little cat are have lots of luscious long hair and a cute round face to boot. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Manx cat breed is most known for its lack of tail and comes in medium to large sizes. This smart cats loves human interaction and will make a great companion for those who have the time and patience to give it the attention they require.

2. Manx

The Manx cat breed is most known for its lack of tail and comes in medium to large sizes. This smart cats loves human interaction and will make a great companion for those who have the time and patience to give it the attention they require. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The Maine Coon is one of the most notable cat breeds for having a gorgeous long coat. They are the largest domestic cat on the planet and have bushy tails to boot!

3. Maine Coon

The Maine Coon is one of the most notable cat breeds for having a gorgeous long coat. They are the largest domestic cat on the planet and have bushy tails to boot! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
The LaPerm has a name which matches its curly, long fur. They are known to enjoy human interaction and will often be find snuggling into their owners.

4. LaPerm

The LaPerm has a name which matches its curly, long fur. They are known to enjoy human interaction and will often be find snuggling into their owners. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:CatsPetsDogsAllergies2023