All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
These are the breeds of dog that will hit you hardest in the pocket following surging prices over lockdown.These are the breeds of dog that will hit you hardest in the pocket following surging prices over lockdown.
These are the breeds of dog that will hit you hardest in the pocket following surging prices over lockdown.

Most Expensive Dogs: These are the 10 adorable dog breeds that cost most since prices soared - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

The global pandemic has seen demand for puppies increase massively, meaning that prices for some breeds of dog have more than trebled.
By David Hepburn
Published 12th Jul 2021, 13:17 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 09:43 GMT

Many of us have welcomed new puppies to our families over the last couple of years, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the global pandemic.

But the growing demand for some of the most popular breeds has seen prices rocket – meaning a dog will most likely cost you a great deal more today than it would just two years ago.

Research from the pet experts at Pets4Homes shows that the average puppy in the UK now costs a hefty £1,875 – more than double the average price in 2019.

And some breeds will set you back an average of nearly £3,000.

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of dog in the UK.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

10 of the noisiest breeds of dog that are adorable but likely to bark and howl

Here are the native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK

These are the 10 largest breeds of dog in the world - they're huge and adorable

The third most expensive pup is the cute Miniature Dachshund, with an average price tag of £2,537.

1. Miniature Dachshund

The third most expensive pup is the cute Miniature Dachshund, with an average price tag of £2,537. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The English Bulldog is the UK's most expensive dog, with puppies selling for an average of £2,995.

2. English Bulldog

The English Bulldog is the UK's most expensive dog, with puppies selling for an average of £2,995. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The trendy and popular Cockapoo - a dog crossbred from a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle - is next most expensive, with an average price tag of £2,471.

3. Cockapoo

The trendy and popular Cockapoo - a dog crossbred from a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle - is next most expensive, with an average price tag of £2,471. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Cavapoo - a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle - is the runner-up when it comes to pricey dog breeds, with an average price of £2,949.

4. Cavapoo

The Cavapoo - a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle - is the runner-up when it comes to pricey dog breeds, with an average price of £2,949. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook